Palisades High School senior sets sights on Air Force Academy, then Mars

CHARLOTTE — Since she was just 2 years old, Elizabeth Mazingo has been dreaming about space.

Now, the Palisades High School senior is headed for the U.S. Air Force Academy, where she will take the biggest step toward making that dream a reality.

“I’ve always liked the idea of space exploration,” Mazingo told Channel 9’s Miana Massey. “I’ve always liked the idea of being able to see the moon as well as go to Mars.”

She plans to study astronomical engineering, but before she can reach the stars, she’s learning leadership, discipline and resilience here on the ground through the Army’s Junior ROTC Program.

“This program has definitely changed me to be a better leader and role model for other people,” she said.

Mazingo serves as battalion commander, helping train other cadets using real-world military techniques.

Her instructors say she’s exactly the kind of leader they hope to develop.

“I am proud of her,” Willie Mackey, the JROTC instructor at Palisades High School, said. “She’s a great leader, she’s poised and she likes things in order. She’s consistent, she carries herself and the battalion respects her overall.”

Mazingo’s earned a full ride scholarship to the U.S. Air Force Academy. She says years of shooting for the stars is finally paying off.

“My entire family is proud, and my friends are proud. I am definitely proud,” she said. “It’s a lot of work to get here. I call it a marathon because it really is.”

After graduation, Mazingo will report in Colorado Springs to begin Basic Cadet Training.

©2026 Cox Media Group