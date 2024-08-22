1 dead after west Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC says one person is dead after a crash in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near Freedom Drive and Little Rock Road at 12:45 p.m.

The crash was causing traffic delays in the area.

It’s not clear what caused the crash or if anyone will be charged. The victim’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

