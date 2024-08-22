CMPD: 1 dead, 2 others including officer hurt in crash along I-485 ramp

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed and two other people, including a police officer, were hurt in a crash Thursday morning during a stolen car investigation, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened around 10 a.m. on the ramp from I-485 Outer to Mount Holly Road (Highway 27) in northwest Charlotte.

Mecklenburg County EMS said one person died at the scene. They said someone with life-threatening injuries and someone else with serious injuries were taken to the hospital.

CMPD said they were investigating a report of a stolen car on the shoulder when an uninvolved car hit two police cars and the person who reported the stolen car.

The person who reported the car stolen is the one who died at the scene, police said. An officer who was pinned in his car was one of the people taken to a nearby hospital, CMPD said.

A second officer who was involved was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Traffic was blocked from getting onto the ramp but still continued flowing along I-485. The North Carolina Department of Transportation estimated it would be closed until at least 4:30 p.m.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

