8-year-old girl accidentally shot in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — An 8-year-old girl was shot Thursday afternoon in southwest Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

It happened sometime before 2 p.m. off West Arrowood Road.

MEDIC said the girl was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to a local hospital. The hospital said her wound is very superficial, CMPD later confirmed.

At the scene, police said there were five people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting: Two adults and three kids.

Investigators said it appears the shooting was accidental. They believe the shot came from within the same unit and went through a wall before it struck the little girl.

It’s not clear who fired the gun or if anyone will be charged. CMPD said they couldn’t say if it was a kid or parent who pulled the trigger.

CMPD emphasized the need for gun safety and asked gun owners to be responsible with their weapons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

