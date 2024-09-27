Local

1 dead in Charlotte after tree falls on home as Tropical Storm Helene moves through the area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Tree falls onto home on Brookway Drive in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person has died and another has been hurt after a tree fell onto a home in northwest Charlotte Friday morning, MEDIC says.

The incident occurred just after 5 a.m. on the 4200 block of Brookway Drive.

MEDIC said one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other person was taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.

The incident comes as Tropical Storm Helene is moving through our area.

This is the fourth storm-related death due to Helene.

