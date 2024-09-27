1 dead in Charlotte after tree falls on home as Tropical Storm Helene moves through the area

CHARLOTTE — One person has died and another has been hurt after a tree fell onto a home in northwest Charlotte Friday morning, MEDIC says.
The incident occurred just after 5 a.m. on the 4200 block of Brookway Drive.
MEDIC said one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The other person was taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.
The incident comes as Tropical Storm Helene is moving through our area.
This is the fourth storm-related death due to Helene.
