Multiple rescued from flooding Friday morning as Helene barrels toward Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — Much of North Carolina and South Carolina were drenched by rain on Thursday, and the tropical weather Friday morning added to flooding concerns.

As rivers and creeks rose, so did the number of water rescues Friday morning.

In northwest Charlotte, Channel 9′s Eli Brand followed emergency crews wading through high water along Riverside Drive to help neighbors after a voluntary evacuation was ordered. But just before 4 a.m. Friday, a National Guard truck ended up getting stuck in the water.

This is the current situation on Riverside Drive in Northwest Charlotte. Feet of water is already flooding homes. The area has been under a voluntary evacuation order for hours. A high water vehicle is now in the water. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/ljuVUYr4c5 — Eli Brand (@EliBrandTV) September 27, 2024

Neighbors told Brand they’re waiting for the worst of the weather.

“I don’t know how we feel about it yet, because it’s a little scary. It’s kind of like one of those things that people tell you about. And I’m just kind of hoping for the best,” said Christopher and Whitney Olivares, who live on Riverside Drive.

More than four inches of rain had fallen as of Friday morning west of Charlotte, with more rain on the way, according to Severe Weather Center 9. Helene, which was downgraded to a tropical storm just before 5 a.m. Friday, could bring several more inches of rain, with more precipitation anticipated in the mountains.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spotted an abandoned car in Gaston County as the South Fork River gradually ticked up toward the streets in Cramerton.

The National Weather Service reported early Friday that some people were rescued from floodwater in Burke County. Firefighters in Morganton went door to door warning people that Friday morning’s flooding could be dangerous, and people seemed to be taking that seriously.

“I’ve had to walk through this water way up above my waist, it’s going to be real bad,” Harold Wilson told Channel 9.

A shelter is open for Burke County residents at the Oak Hill United Methodist Church. There is also a shelter at the Citizens Resource Center in Dallas.

