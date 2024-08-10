1 dead, child hurt after shooting in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — One person is dead and a child is hurt after a shooting in Salisbury early Saturday morning, police said.

Crews arrived to a home on Rowan Mill Road around 5:30 a.m. where there were reports of shots fired. Police found a man who had been shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later found out a child arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds related to the original shooting. The child was transferred to another hospital and is currently in stable condition. Their injuries are life-threatening.

No one has been arrested but police said this was not a random shooting. Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call police.

