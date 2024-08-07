Arrest made after 1 killed, 3 others hurt in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — An arrest has been made in a shooting that left a man dead and three others hurt, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Kevin Zetino was arrested Wednesday night and charged with several violent crimes, including first-degree murder.

Kevin Zetino An arrest has been made in a shooting that left a man dead and three others hurt, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. It happened along Shamrock Drive on Aug. 2. Kevin Zetino was arrested Wednesday night and charged with several violent crimes, including first-degree murder. (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

It stems from a shooting that happened on Aug. 2 along Shamrock Drive near the Charlotte Museum of History. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found four people who had been shot. Two of those people were lying in the road and the other two were found inside a home nearby.

Three of the victims were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries, but 57-year-old Jose Octavio Cruz died at the scene, according to police.

On Thursday, Judge Fritz Mercer decided Zetino would be held without bond.

>> Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz was in court for Zetino’s first appearance. Watch Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m. for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Mom counts her blessings after bullet flies through 1-year-old’s playpen)

Mom counts her blessings after bullet flies through 1-year-old’s playpen

©2024 Cox Media Group