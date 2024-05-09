1 dead following crash in Lancaster County, troopers say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died following a crash in Lancaster County last week, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

On May 3rd, around 9 p.m., troopers said a 2023 Honda SUV was traveling west on Taxahaw Road.

The vehicle eventually went off the left side of the roadway before overturning.

The driver, and sole occupant, of the vehicle were taken to an area hospital, where they later died.

