1 detained after crashing car off Interstate 85 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Highway patrol troopers tell Channel 9 they were trying to stop a car before it crashed near a ramp from Interstate 85 Monday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. when a car went off the ramp from I-85 to Statesville Avenue and crashed into the bushes nearby.

A Channel 9 photographer was at the scene and spotted one person being taken away in handcuffs while the car was still in the bushes.

MEDIC told us that no one was taken to the hospital after the crash.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed it was attempting to stop the car. Officials haven’t given more details about what the driver is suspected of.

The crash didn’t cause a significant backup on the interstate ramp. First responders had the area cleared by about 6:10 a.m.

