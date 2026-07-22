1 hospitalized after 2 overnight shootings in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that occurred Tuesday night in the northeastern part of the county. One person was hospitalized.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting at approximately 11:28 p.m. at a home on 34th Avenue Place NE. There, they located a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, where he remains hospitalized.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division initiated an investigation into the first shooting.

While investigators were processing the initial scene, a second shooting was reported at a residence on 22nd Street Lane NE. Sheriff’s investigators then responded to this second shooting and began an investigation.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty reported that gunfire struck the home eight times.

Sheriff’s investigators are working to identify the individuals responsible for both shootings. The connection, if any, between the two shootings remains under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting is encouraged to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112. Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 828-466-ATIP (2847).

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