1 hospitalized after crashing over retaining wall in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC says one person was taken to the hospital after a bad crash early Thursday morning in west Charlotte.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Beltway Boulevard, near the Amazon facility off Performance Drive.
A Channel 9 crew spotted a car on its side in the grass after the driver apparently crashed over a retaining wall.
The victim’s current condition wasn’t given. MEDIC said they had serious injuries from the crash.
Police haven’t said if the driver will be cited.
