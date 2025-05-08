1 hospitalized after crashing over retaining wall in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC says one person was taken to the hospital after a bad crash early Thursday morning in west Charlotte.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Beltway Boulevard, near the Amazon facility off Performance Drive.

A Channel 9 crew spotted a car on its side in the grass after the driver apparently crashed over a retaining wall.

The victim’s current condition wasn’t given. MEDIC said they had serious injuries from the crash.

Police haven’t said if the driver will be cited.

