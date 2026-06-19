‘Everybody run!’: Families hide in bathroom during local YMCA lockdown

CHARLOTTE — A mother said a trip to a south Charlotte YMCA with her children quickly turned frightening when staff suddenly ordered families out of the water and into lockdown after a person reportedly displayed what appeared to be a weapon.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Channel 9’s Eli Brand about her day.

She was at the Morris Family YMCA pool when officials told them to get out and run to the bathrooms. She grabbed her children and moved as quickly as she could, not knowing what was happening.

“I think everybody had no idea what was going on. They’re telling us, ‘Run, run! Everybody run! Don’t stop! Everybody go!” she said.

The mother said that other parents and staff locked themselves in the restroom.

“There were probably five or six other moms in them with their children, as well. A lot of the parents were crying,” the woman said.

Channel 9 asked the YMCA what happened, and they responded with a statement, saying in part, “The YMCA of Greater Charlotte can confirm that an incident occurred at the Morrison YMCA involving an individual who displayed what appeared to be a weapon to another member before leaving the property. Upon learning of the situation, YMCA staff immediately implemented established emergency protocols, including a temporary lockdown while the situation was assessed.”

YMCA officials said the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded, and workers helped identify the suspect. That person has been banned from the YMCA.

The mom said she will keep paying attention to her surroundings.

“Just having that in the back of my mind all the time, knowing that it’s a possibility. Find exits. Finding safety,” she said.

It is unclear if anyone was arrested. Police said that no shots were fired.

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