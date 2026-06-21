North Carolina man walking across the state in support of Roy Cooper

NORTH CAROLINA — From the mountains to the beach.

A North Carolina man is walking across the state in support of North Carolina Senate candidate Roy Cooper.

Eric Willoughby started his walk in the North Carolina mountain town of Murphy and plans to finish it up near the Outer Banks in the town of Manteo.

Willoughby facetimed The Political Beat’s Joe Burno in the middle of his stroll through Mocksville, Davie County. He is walking from Murphy to Manteo to raise awareness and funds for Roy Cooper’s Senate campaign and Anita Earls’ state Supreme Court campaign.

Eric Willoughby, Resident

“It has been amazing being able to talk to, like, everyday North Carolinians,” Willoughby said. “This walk has been just such an incredible experience. I’m so glad I’m doing it.”

He says he is talking to voters about Cooper and Earls and plans to meet up with local Democratic parties and elected officials.

He either stays in a cheap hotel or his hammock.

He’s logged hundreds of miles and says these elections won’t be a cakewalk either

“Nothing is 100%, especially in politics, but I’m feeling good, you know, in my heart and in my gut,” Willoughby said.

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