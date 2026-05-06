1 hospitalized after Dilworth house fire

CHARLOTTE — Crews responded to a house fire in Dilworth Wednesday morning.

Charlotte Fire said it started around 7:45 a.m. at a home along Worthington Avenue.

A neighbor told Channel 9 the blaze started in the attic of the home. At the scene, a second story window was seen open with heavy smoke damage.

According to MEDIC, one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Channel 9 is asking for more information about the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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