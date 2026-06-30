Local

Fatal collision claims life of 20-year-old in Catawba County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
North Carolina State Highway Patrol
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A 20-year-old Conover man died Monday in a fatal collision on Emmanuel Church Road near Burris Road in Catawba County.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred just before 4 p.m.

ALSO READ: Fatal crash investigation underway in east Charlotte, CMPD says

Junior Ismael Guerrero succumbed to his injuries at the scene after the truck he was driving veered off the roadway and collided with a culvert and a tree.

Guerrero was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, according to troopers.

The initial investigation concluded that speed contributed to the collision, although impairment was not suspected as a factor.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read