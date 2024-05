CHARLOTTE — One person was hospitalized Friday night after a west Charlotte shooting, MEDIC said.

Crews were called to the 4200 block of Branch Bend Lane, which is off Steele Creek Road.

The shooting victim was taken to Atrium Health Main.

Their condition is not known.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

