1 hospitalized with serious injuries after incident at west Charlotte chemical plant

CHARLOTTE — One person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Friday morning after an incident at a west Charlotte chemical plant.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. at DyStar Carolina Chemical along Wilkinson Boulevard.

MEDIC said they responded to an explosion call at the facility. The patient was seriously hurt and treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured images of the scene, where multiple emergency responders from Charlotte Fire and MEDIC were seen outside the facility.

The nature of the incident is not yet clear.

Channel 9 is asking officials what happened and if the emergency response will impact operations at the plant.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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