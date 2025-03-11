Crews investigate house fire in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE — Crews responded to a house fire in Ballantyne Tuesday morning, officials said.

Just after 5 a.m., the Charlotte Fire Department confirmed they were at the scene near Lancaster Highway and the North-South Carolina border.

When they arrived, firefighters said they could see smoke coming from a two-story house in the 15900 block of Prescott Hill Avenue.

Around 5:30 a.m., MEDIC said they were on the scene and no injuries were reported.

CFD said 30 firefighters were able to quickly control the blaze. The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

