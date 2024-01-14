1 hurt after plane crash near Lake Norman, troopers say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — One person was hurt in a small plane crash in Mooresville Sunday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they responded to the crash along Normandy Road in Iredell County around 12:20 p.m. A 2000 single-engine Cessna was attempting to land at Lake Norman Airpark. It then struck several trees and crashed into a front yard.

The pilot, 62-year-old Peter Granow of Tega Cay, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The FAA will be conducting an investigation into the crash. Channel 9 is working to learn more about the crash.

(WATCH BELOW: Bloodhound tracks missing Gastonia man to grocery store in Cramerton)

Bloodhound tracks missing Gastonia man to grocery store in Cramerton

©2024 Cox Media Group