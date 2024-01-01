Engine problem may have caused small plane crash near Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — An engine problem may have caused a Piper PA-46 to crash Sunday in Lake Norman neighborhood, according to the National Safety Transportation Board.

The pilot, Randy Mysliviec, was killed when the single-engine plane went down near Adrian Lane in Mooresville, the NTSB said. He was the only one onboard.

No distress calls were made on the plane’s two-mile final approach as it was returning to Lake Norman Airpark at about 12:15 p.m., said Lynn Spencer, an NTSB air safety investigator.

“Things were fine when he was just two miles out,” Spencer said.

The engine was not producing power at the time of the accident, she said about the preliminary investigation.

The aircraft will be sent to Atlanta to be examined.

A preliminary report is due in about 10 days and a final report could take another 18 months.

VIDEO: Pilot dead after plane crashes into Lake Norman neighborhood

Pilot dead after plane crashes into Lake Norman neighborhood

©2024 Cox Media Group