CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt in a shooting in east Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near Rex Chapman Drive, which is near Milton Road. One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Channel 9 is working to learn more.

