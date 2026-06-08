Grieving family grateful for arrest in Rock Hill father’s killing

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A father in Rock Hill was killed while chasing down a suspect who police said he had never met before. Now, his family says they have mixed emotions about the accused killer’s future.

It all started last Thursday on Amelia Avenue in Rock Hill, when the suspect allegedly broke into that dad’s car. That’s when 39-year-old Le’Byron Cathcart was shot and killed.

Channel 9 Crime Reporter Hunter Sáenz spoke with the victim’s family, and they said while they’re grateful for the arrest, it’s still hard to make sense of such a senseless crime.

As of Monday, Jakelvin Conner is in a York County jail cell, charged with murder and multiple other charges in Cathcart’s death.

Police say Cathcart caught Conner breaking into his car in his driveway. Conner was breaking into cars at random, and when Cathcard caught him, he ran after him. When they came face to face in a neighbor’s backyard, police say Conner shot Cathcart.

“It’s just heartbreaking, you know,” said Cassandra Massey, Cathcart’s mother.

Cathcart’s parents told Sáenz they feel mixed emotions on what accountability looks like for their son’s accused killer.

“I don’t care if he never sees the streets again, I’m not saying I hate anybody, but at this time, I don’t care what happens to him,” Massey said about Conner.

“I don’t know how I really feel about this situation, ‘cause he is a human being too,” said Byron McClure, Cathcart’s father. “But my son’s life is gone.”

Balloons and flowers now rest on the fence outside of Cathcart’s house, as his family tries to hang onto the joyful memories of a father of three, with one more child on the way. His family says he loved to dress up on Halloween, and he was always there for his children.

“It’s life-changing for them, and they’re never going to have their dad again,” Massey said.

We checked Conner’s criminal record and found he’s been charged more than 20 times for breaking into cars.

Cathcart will be laid to rest on Saturday. You can help the family with funeral expenses at this link.

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