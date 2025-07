CHARLOTTE — A person is in the hospital after a shooting in Uptown early Saturday morning, according to paramedics.

The shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. along East 7th Street. MEDIC says they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting and if any arrests will be made. Channel 9 is working to learn more.

