New 911 audio details moment CMPD officer shot outside Uptown apartment

CHARLOTTE — Newly released 911 calls detail the moment an officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was shot in the leg.

It happened Sunday morning in Uptown just outside of the Asher Apartments.

A witness said they were on the phone with 911 to report a man who was beating a woman.

Seconds later, the witness told dispatch that a CMPD officer had arrived at the scene. This is when chaos broke out.

“The dude attacked the officer. Then I just heard gunshots. And I turned around, and he was down,” the witness told 911.

Video later captured the injured officer being helped by his Brothers in Blue into a squad car. However, he is now recovering.

The suspect in this case, Demetrius Bristow, had been out on a $30,000 bond in connection with a trafficking charge in Raleigh.

He has been held in jail without bond since the shooting occurred.

