Local

New 911 audio details moment CMPD officer shot outside Uptown apartment

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
New 911 audio details moment CMPD officer shot outside Uptown apartment
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Newly released 911 calls detail the moment an officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was shot in the leg.

It happened Sunday morning in Uptown just outside of the Asher Apartments.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect denied bond after shooting officer in Uptown; victim in ICU

A witness said they were on the phone with 911 to report a man who was beating a woman.

Seconds later, the witness told dispatch that a CMPD officer had arrived at the scene. This is when chaos broke out.

“The dude attacked the officer. Then I just heard gunshots. And I turned around, and he was down,” the witness told 911.

Video later captured the injured officer being helped by his Brothers in Blue into a squad car. However, he is now recovering.

The suspect in this case, Demetrius Bristow, had been out on a $30,000 bond in connection with a trafficking charge in Raleigh.

He has been held in jail without bond since the shooting occurred.

VIDEO: Suspect denied bond after shooting officer in Uptown; victim in ICU

Suspect denied bond after shooting officer in Uptown; victim in ICU

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read