1 hurt, airlifted after Hickory crash

HICKORY, N.C. — One woman was airlifted to the hospital following a crash Thursday morning in Hickory.

The wreck happened on 16th Street northeast just after 6 a.m.

Witnesses say a car overturned and crashed through a wall before ending up in someone’s yard.

This particular street is no stranger to accidents. In 2023, Channel 9 spoke to residents who said they fear for the safety of their families and homes.

Police say they are working to determine the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

