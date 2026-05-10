Police investigate deadly crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed, and another was injured in a crash in east Charlotte on Sunday morning.

MEDIC responded to a crash on Interstate 77 near W.T. Harris Boulevard around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officials said two people were sent to a hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, another with serious injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say that one of the patients died at the hospital.

W.T Harris Boulevard was closed between Allister Drive and Elwood Drive while police investigated, officials said. They asked drivers to avoid the area.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group