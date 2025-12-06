Local

1 hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A shooting in northeast Charlotte on Friday night resulted in serious injuries.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Orchard Trace Lane.

According to MEDIC, the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

