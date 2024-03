CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt in a shooting in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning.

MEDIC said it happened along Countryside Drive a little after 2:30 a.m. A person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 is working to learn more.

(WATCH BELOW: Suspect in deadly west Charlotte shooting turns himself in after police chase)

Suspect in deadly west Charlotte shooting turns himself in after police chase

©2024 Cox Media Group