Shooting kills 1 in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Someone is dead from a shooting in southwest Charlotte early Sunday morning.

CMPD says officers responded to the 7800 block of Douglas Drive around 2:30 a.m. for an assault call.

When they got to the house, they found a man dead from a gunshot.

Details are very limited at this time.

Crime Scene investigators and homicide detectives are investigating the man’s death. It’s unclear whether a suspect has been arrested.

