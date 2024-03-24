CMPD investigating homicide after deadly shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers are investigating a homicide following a deadly shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning.

MEDIC said they responded to Arvin Drive just before 2:45 a.m. for a shooting and said one person died at the scene. It is unclear what led to the shooting.

No other details were released about shooting. Channel 9 is working to learn more.

