1 hurt in overnight shooting in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was shot in south Charlotte’s Montford neighborhood early Monday morning, according to MEDIC.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Montford Drive, just off of Park Road.

The victim was taken to Atrium CMC with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay, paramedics said.

Police are actively investigating the incident outside of a strip mall near Jeff’s Bucket Shop.

It is unknown if police have any information about the shooter.

We’re working on getting more details on this developing story. Check back for updates.

