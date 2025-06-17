1 hurt in shooting on I-85, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting near the Mecklenburg-Gaston County line Tuesday morning, MEDIC said.

Police responded to the scene near a weigh station on the southbound side of Interstate 85 around 6:45 a.m.

A truck was seen on the scene with both front windows shattered.

There is no word on the cause of the shooting or a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

