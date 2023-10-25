14-year-old hurt in shooting at west Charlotte apartments, CMPD report says

CHARLOTTE — A 14-year-old boy was seriously hurt in a shooting in west Charlotte Tuesday evening, according to the police report for the incident.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on Remount Road, between Wilkinson Boulevard and West Boulevard.

MEDIC said they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at an apartment complex. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report confirmed the victim was 14 years old.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see police and crime scene investigators.

It’s not clear if police are looking for a suspect in the case, but we’re working to learn more.

There’s no word on what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

