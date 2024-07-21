1 hurt in south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person is receiving treatment in the hospital after a shooting just after noon Sunday afternoon.

MEDIC officials were called to the area of Benjamin Street for a report of a shooting.

MEDIC said that they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A large police presence could be seen in the area near where the shooting happened.

So far, there is no word on a suspect in this shooting or an update on the victim that was shot.

This is a developing story and updates will provided as they become available.

