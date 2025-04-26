Fire that caused $48k in damages started with smoking materials, CFD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a call concerning a garage fire Thursday evening.

The fire started in a detached garage on the 7000 block of Blakeney Greens Boulevard, officials said. Fire was showing from the garage when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Thirty firefighters had the fire under control within 20 minutes, according to the CFD. No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force determined the cause of the fire to be “the careless discard of smoking materials” and estimated the damages and property loss to be valued at about $48,000.

Fire officials reminded the public of smoking safety tips after the fire, including reminders to fully extinguish cigarettes in a container of sand or water, never discard cigarettes in structures or landscaping, and never leave a lit cigarette unattended.

