1 hurt in stabbing on CATS bus in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person has been seriously hurt following a stabbing on a CATS bus in northwest Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Freedom Drive near Bradford Drive Thursday.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

A suspect has been detained in connection with this case.

Sources told Channel 9 that police are investigating if the suspect is connected to other stabbings.

