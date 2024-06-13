1 hurt in stabbing on CATS bus in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person has been seriously hurt following a stabbing on a CATS bus in northwest Charlotte, according to MEDIC.
The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Freedom Drive near Bradford Drive Thursday.
MEDIC said the victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
A suspect has been detained in connection with this case.
Sources told Channel 9 that police are investigating if the suspect is connected to other stabbings.
VIDEO: Person hospitalized following stabbing in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says
©2024 Cox Media Group