Person hospitalized following stabbing in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing in northwest Charlotte late Sunday night, according to MEDIC.
The incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. on Lasalle Street near Beatties Ford Road.
MEDIC said the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear what led up to this stabbing.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: Person hospitalized following stabbing in Plaza Midwood, MEDIC says
©2024 Cox Media Group