Person hospitalized following stabbing in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing in northwest Charlotte late Sunday night, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. on Lasalle Street near Beatties Ford Road.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to this stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Person hospitalized following stabbing in Plaza Midwood, MEDIC says

Person hospitalized following stabbing in Plaza Midwood, MEDIC says

©2024 Cox Media Group