1 hurt in University City shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in University City Sunday night, MEDIC said.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of University City Boulevard and Cameron Boulevard, not far from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus.

MEDIC said the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on the cause of the incident or a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

