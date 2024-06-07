1 hurt when south Charlotte home catches fire, investigators say

CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt when a home caught fire in south Charlotte on Friday morning.

Firefighters were called around 9 a.m. to the home on Turnberry Lane, where they found heavy smoke coming from the attic.

Three people who were inside were evaluated for smoke inhalation, Charlotte Fire said. One person was taken to the hospital but they’re expected to be OK.

Crews got the fire under control in 40 minutes.

Firefighters said they’re still looking for two of the family’s pets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(WATCH BELOW: Firefighters investigating cause of warehouse fire in south Charlotte)

Firefighters investigating cause of warehouse fire in south Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group