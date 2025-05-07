Tip from mother helps solve Fort Mill bank robbery; man sentenced to 12 years

FORT MILL, S.C. — A South Carolina man will spend 12 years in prison for a bank robbery that police say was foiled by a call from the suspect’s mother, The Herald reported.

Officers in Fort Mill say Anthony Drayton’s mother identified him as the man seen wearing a fake beard and wig during the robbery.

The robbery happened at First Citizens Bank along Highway 160 in September 2023.

Officers arrested Drayton weeks later.

Drayton, 25, of Simpsonville, N.C., claimed that during his trial, he was entitled to the $1,200 he stole, The Herald reported.

