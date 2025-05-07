Local

Tip from mother helps solve Fort Mill bank robbery; man sentenced to 12 years

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Fort Mill bank robber Surveillance footage of the bank robbery shows him in a wig. (Fort Mill Police Department)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FORT MILL, S.C. — A South Carolina man will spend 12 years in prison for a bank robbery that police say was foiled by a call from the suspect’s mother, The Herald reported.

PAST COVERAGE: Arrest made in Fort Mill bank robbery

Officers in Fort Mill say Anthony Drayton’s mother identified him as the man seen wearing a fake beard and wig during the robbery.

The robbery happened at First Citizens Bank along Highway 160 in September 2023.

Officers arrested Drayton weeks later.

Drayton, 25, of Simpsonville, N.C., claimed that during his trial, he was entitled to the $1,200 he stole, The Herald reported.

VIDEO: Cornelius police ask for help identifying bank robbery suspect

Cornelius police ask for help identifying bank robbery suspect

0

Most Read