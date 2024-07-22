Local

1 hurt when tree falls on east Charlotte apartment

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Someone was hurt early Monday morning when a tree fell on an apartment in east Charlotte, MEDIC said.

CHARLOTTE — Someone was hurt early Monday morning when a tree fell on an apartment in east Charlotte, MEDIC said.

It happened just before 2 a.m. along Commonwealth Drive.

MEDIC said someone was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Rain overnight caused some damage that nay have led to the fallen tree.

Channel 9 crews could see several first responders at the scene assessing the damage and making sure everyone else was OK.

