FORECAST: Heavy downpours may lead to flooding in some areas

FORECAST:
- Scattered downpours were winding down early Monday morning and we should see a break until much later this afternoon when more fire up.
- The top threat once again will be for heavy downpours that may lead to flooding. This won’t be a widespread issue though, just isolated spots that get the heaviest rain.
- Temperatures remain in the upper 80s with plenty of humidity.
- This pattern remains in place all week long, with the most widespread rain likely on Wednesday.
- The pattern may break down a bit this weekend, but rain remains in the forecast.
- The good news is that the rain is very beneficial and will help out the drought concerns. We also don’t see any major heat coming back any time soon.
Radar check as we head toward 7 am. Scattered light to moderate showers continue to drift through the metro. These should move out quickly, but keep the umbrellas at hand with additional showers at any time today (best shot later this afternoon and evening.) pic.twitter.com/33fVvcxTgR— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 22, 2024
There's the potential for more heavy rain this week which could add up to several inches (on top of the several inches we saw the last few days.) This may lead to more flooding concerns as the week goes on. pic.twitter.com/LBi3E3pigW— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 22, 2024
