FORECAST: Heavy downpours may lead to flooding in some areas

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Scattered downpours were winding down early Monday morning and we should see a break until much later this afternoon when more fire up.
  • The top threat once again will be for heavy downpours that may lead to flooding. This won’t be a widespread issue though, just isolated spots that get the heaviest rain.
  • Temperatures remain in the upper 80s with plenty of humidity.
  • This pattern remains in place all week long, with the most widespread rain likely on Wednesday.
  • The pattern may break down a bit this weekend, but rain remains in the forecast.
  • The good news is that the rain is very beneficial and will help out the drought concerns. We also don’t see any major heat coming back any time soon.

