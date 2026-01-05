1 injured after gun fires during dispute, police say

MONROE, N.C. — An 18-year-old was injured in an overnight shooting in Monroe, police said.

The Monroe Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at 401 South West Street shortly after midnight on Monday.

Police said they located an 18-year-old who had sustained a gunshot wound to the hand.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and released, officials.

Investigators said that the victim and another person were involved in an altercation over a firearm when the weapon discharged.

No charges have been filed yet, officials said, but the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 704-282-4700.

