Kayaker drowns on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A 40-year-old man drowned while kayaking on Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon. Cornelius police responded to the scene after the man went missing near the Holiday Marina.

Cornelius Police got a call at about 3 p.m. about a suspicious vessel on Lake Norman off of Henderson Road.

Although the man’s kayak was recovered at the shore, the victim was not with the vessel. Authorities confirmed that his body was later recovered from the water.

The victim resided in an apartment complex located near the lake, a neighbor said. While police confirmed the man was a father, they have not yet made his name or specific age public.

Lt. Tracy Crosby with the Cornelius Police Department spoke about the incident and the importance of water safety measures for those visiting the lake.

Crosby noted that the department prioritizes public awareness regarding lake activities.

“We try to educate everyone on the water,” Crosby said. “Use boater safety and use your personal flotation devices is the main thing.”

The identity of the man has not been released.

No additional details have been made available.

