1 injured after house fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person is being treated after a fire broke out at their home early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3:30 this morning off of Judas Tree Lane in the Hickory Ridge neighborhood.

Officials say, it took 30 fire fighters ten minutes to get the fire under control.

One person had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators determine cooking grease started this fire in the kitchen.

So far, no update on the condition of the homeowner from the fire in east Charlotte.

