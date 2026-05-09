Teen, man accused of triple murder in western North Carolina

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old girl and a 28-year-old man are accused of murdering the girl’s parents and grandmother.

Police in Fairview found the three victims in their home Thursday.

The couple’s daughter and Devan Loving were arrested in Gatlinburg, Tennessee on Friday.

“We believe that they were there for more than a few days. That’s still under investigation, the total length of time,” said Captain Dustan Auldredge with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Loving and the teen will be extradited back to Buncombe County.

Police say the 16-year-old will be charged as an adult.

She and Loving could be sentenced to death or life in prison if convicted.

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