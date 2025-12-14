1 injured in crash that closed portion of west Charlotte freeway, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in a crash that closed a portion of West Brookshire Freeway in west Charlotte early Sunday morning.
MEDIC responded to the scene of the crash on West Brookshire Freeway near Centre Street around 2:25 a.m.
One person was sent to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, first responders reported.
The N.C. Department of Transportation said a portion of the freeway was shut down for about ten minutes as the crash was cleared.
The road reopened around 2:35 a.m.
