1 injured in early morning crash on I-85, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in an interstate crash in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning.

MEDIC responded to the scene on Interstate 85 northbound near University City Boulevard around 4:50 a.m.

There, they found one person with life-threatening injuries. The patient was transported to a nearby hospital, MEDIC said.

The three right northbound lanes were closed for several hours, but reopened around 7 a.m.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Silfab Solar to continue pausing operations through the weekend

Silfab Solar to continue pausing operations through the weekend

©2026 Cox Media Group