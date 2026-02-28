1 injured in east Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in an east Charlotte shooting early Saturday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the 6500 block of E W.T. Harris Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound, MEDIC said.

The person was sent to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Security measures praised after arrest at J.W. Clay station

Security measures praised after arrest at J.W. Clay station

©2026 Cox Media Group